Friday, August 12, 2022

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Police said Mohammad Nadeem from Saharanpur was in touch with JeM and several other terror groups. He was also planning to attack government buildings and police premises, police said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 13, 2022 1:58:39 am
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad which said he had been  tasked by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to eliminate Nupur Sharma, suspended as spokesperson of the BJP following her remarks on the Prophet.

Police said Mohammad Nadeem from Saharanpur was in touch with JeM and several other terror groups. He was also planning to attack government buildings and police premises, police said.

Nadeem, police said, has been booked for waging or attempting to wage a war against the government and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to police, the UP ATS received information through security agencies that a youth in Saharanpur had been influenced by terror groups, including JeM, and was planning attacks. He was detained for questioning and his cellphone was scanned.

“During a preliminary inquiry of Nadeem’s cellphone, police found a PDF document – Explosive course Fidae Force. Police also recovered voice message and voice chat of Nadeem with members of JeM and other terror organisation,” a press note issued by ATS stated.

During questioning, Nadeem admitted that he was in touch with members of JeM and other terror organisation through social media including WhatsApp, the ATS stated.

“Nadeem also told ATS officials that members of JeM and other terror organisation were calling him to visit Pakistan to attend special  training of terrorists,” the ATS stated, adding that Nadeem was planning to go to Syria and Afghanistan via Pakistan.

