UP ATS nabs 4 Punjab youths for ‘plotting attack’ on police installation, kill Armyman to create fear

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested three youths and detained a juvenile in Lucknow for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill a member of the Army or police force or attack a police establishment before recording a video of the incident, on the instructions of their Pakistan-based handler.

The motive of their handler, linked to the banned Shahzad Bhatti network, was to create fear among people, the agency claimed.

The accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh (26) and Rajat Kumar (19) of Amritsar in Punjab and Krish (21), a resident of neighbouring Gurdaspur district, officials said.

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The juvenile, also a Punjab resident, is aged 17, they said.