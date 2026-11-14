UP ATS asks Google to block 20L email accounts created by man arrested over hoax bomb threats

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has written to Google’s Gmail office in California, seeking the blocking of over 20 lakh email accounts allegedly recovered from the laptop of 24-year-old Ankit Shankhwar, who was arrested last month for allegedly creating fake email IDs linked to a series of hoax bomb threats in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai last month.

Officials said Shankhwar allegedly used fictitious identities to create the accounts and sold them in bulk to anti-India elements based in Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries in exchange for cryptocurrency.

A senior ATS officer said the agency has sent an online request, along with a covering letter, to Gmail, sharing a list of the accounts and seeking their blocking to prevent possible misuse. The ATS is also preparing to seek Shankhwar’s police custody remand following the recovery of fresh evidence from his mobile phone and laptop. Shankhwar was arrested on October 28.