UP ATS arrests three for Kolkata trader’s murder

In A joint operation by UP Police’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Kolkata police, three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing and murdering a trader in his shop in West Bengal. The three were arrested from Fatehabad railway station in Agra district. The accused have been identified as Roop Kishore Kushwaha (35) of Aligarh, Sushil Kumar (28) of Meerut and Karan Verma (27) of Ghaziabad. The police also recovered gold worth Rs 2.8 crore, which they had looted from the shop, and two cellphones from their possession.

According to Kolkata Police, trader Dileep Gupta (61) owned a jewellery shop at Shibtala Street in the city’s Posta area. On February 27, he was found dead in his shop. His limbs were tied up and there were injury marks on his body, police said. The shop was also ransacked and jewellery was found missing, they added.

A case was filed in connection under section 302 (Murder), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. Acting on inputs that the accused had fled to UP, Kolkata police got in touch with their counterparts in UP.

The UP ATS started tracking the locations of the accused. On Monday morning, the ATS team was tipped off that the three accused were spotted at Fatehabad railway station. A police team rushed to the spot and arrested them.

The accused were produced in Agra court for transit remand. The accused are being handed over to the Kolkata police, said Additional Director General, law and order, Prashant Kumar. “Their motive was loot. An employee of the shop is being questioned,” said a Kolkata police official.