UP ATS arrests Navy lance naik for ‘spying for ISI’

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Indian Navy lance naik on charges of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused, Adarsh Kumar alias Lucky, a native of Agra, was posted at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, Kerala, officials said.

The ATS claimed to have received inputs that a person was in contact with an ISI agent and was involved in spying activities against India. The agency started an investigation and got leads through technical and physical surveillance, during which the name of Adarsh Kumar surfaced, they added.

The investigators alleged that Adarsh had shared photographs of strategically sensitive naval assets, including warships, with the ISI agent.