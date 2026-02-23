UP ATS arrests ‘spurned lover’ for sending threat emails to blow up Jaunpur court

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man from Azamgarh for allegedly sending emails last week threatening to blow up the Jaunpur district court.
The accused, Vishal Ranjan, a resident of the Sidhari area in Azamgarh, had also demanded Rs 1 lakh from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, using the name and phone number of a Jaunpur resident whose marriage had been fixed with a woman Ranjan reportedly wished to marry.
A total of five emails using different names and mobile numbers were sent, some of them belonging to the friends of the youth whose marriage was arranged with the woman.
The threat caused panic, prompting the police, dog and bomb disposal squads, to carry out an extensive search of the court premises.
A case was registered the same day on February 17 at the Line Bazaar police station in Jaunpur against an unidentified person.
“Through technical investigation, we traced Vishal Ranjan and arrested him after questioning. We gathered sufficient evidence against him before making the arrest,” a senior ATS official said.
Vishal Ranjan, a graduate, has been preparing for government job competitive examinations, it is learnt. Police said he possessed considerable knowledge of cyber technology.
Five mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from his possession.
The examination of the devices revealed the email ID used to issue the threat on February 17 was created using those phones. The investigators also found that nearly 50 email IDs and 20 Facebook accounts had been created under different names.
During the preliminary investigation, police found that the threatening emails were sent over the internet using a paid VPN service to generate IP proxies and Proton Mail accounts.
On February 17, five emails were sent to the court from different email IDs created under different names and linked to different mobile numbers, it was alleged.
The emails threatened to blow up the court premises and the Jaunpur Police Line. They also mentioned certain mobile numbers and demanded that Rs1 lakh be sent by the CM to the numbers. It further warned that if the money was not paid, the court premises and the Police Line will be blown up using a bomb, police said.
The FIR was registered on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation and provisions of the Information Technology Act.
An ATS officer said during questioning Vishal Ranjan revealed that the girl he was in a relationship with had been engaged to a youth. He did not want her marriage to be fixed elsewhere, and therefore created a fake ID in the name of the youth and posted objectionable content recently.
