UP ATS arrests ‘spurned lover’ for sending threat emails to blow up Jaunpur court

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man from Azamgarh for allegedly sending emails last week threatening to blow up the Jaunpur district court.

The accused, Vishal Ranjan, a resident of the Sidhari area in Azamgarh, had also demanded Rs 1 lakh from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, using the name and phone number of a Jaunpur resident whose marriage had been fixed with a woman Ranjan reportedly wished to marry.

A total of five emails using different names and mobile numbers were sent, some of them belonging to the friends of the youth whose marriage was arranged with the woman.