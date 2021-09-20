UP ATS arrests Bengal woman in fake currency racket case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 47-year-old woman from Malda in West Bengal for her alleged involvement in a fake Indian currency note racket. The police claimed on Sunday that the group used to supply fake currency notes in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The ATS said Mumtaz Begum was arrested in Malda, which borders Bangladesh, on Thursday and was being brought o Lucknow on a transit remand. There was a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her capture, officials added.

The police said Mumtaz Begum’s name came to light during the interrogation of two men, identified as Tahir Khan and Mohammad Waseem, arrested in Agra on September 1. The police claimed to have recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 5.97 lakh from them. During interrogation, Tahir and Waseem reportedly told the police that they used to bring the fake currency from Malda and distribute them in UP and NCR.