UP ATS arrests 19-year-old BDS student over alleged ISIS module link

The accused, Haris Ali, 19, a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested from Moradabad on Sunday, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a second-year BDS (bachelor of dental surgery) student for allegedly having links with a module of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS.

The accused, Haris Ali, 19, a resident of Saharanpur district, was arrested from Moradabad on Sunday, officials said.

According to police, they had been receiving intelligence inputs for some time that some persons in UP and other parts of the country were actively linked to a module of the terrorist organisation.

These handlers, some based in Pakistan, were allegedly trying to radicalise people by propagating ISIS’s ideology of violent jihad and promoting the idea of establishing a Sharia-based caliphate across the world, including in India, officials claimed.