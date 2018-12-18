UP Assembly’s Winter Session today: Opposition objects to four-day duration, demands more sittings

At an all-party meeting held Monday, the Opposition objected to the government’s proposal for a four-day Winter session of the state Assembly, and demanded more sittings. During the session, which starts Tuesday, the government plans to table the supplementary demands for grants, sources said.

“At the all-party meeting, all of us demanded more sittings of the Winter session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that his party would aim at 90 sittings of the Assembly, but this year, only 21 sittings have taken place so far. If the four-day Winter session is included, the sittings would be not more than 25. The Opposition demanded at least a month-long Winter session so that everyone is able to raise the issues of their respective constituencies apart from those of larger concern,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

He further said that their demand was rejected by Adityanath, who according to Lallu, said hardly any constructive discussion takes place in Assembly and sittings mostly comprised of allegations and counter-allegations.

Explained Age-old issue that comes back to bite Not enough sittings has been an issue often raised by Opposition in the Assembly. BJP, which had highlighted this during the previous SP and BSP regimes, alleging they did not believe in democracy, is now facing the same accusation. The Opposition has hinged its argument on the CM’s earlier promise of 90 Assembly sittings. Interestingly, Suresh Khanna, who used to raise the issue on behalf of BJP when the party was in Opposition, is now Parliamentary Affairs minister.

“Satire was used by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the House but he was always careful about use of parliamentary language. It is strange that the chief minister, who himself had equated the Opposition with ‘saanp’ and ‘chuchundr’, was speaking about allegations and counter-allegations,” he added.

Sources said that the SP has chosen its senior leader Mehboob Ali — who is a four-time MLA and former minister — to lead the party in Assembly in the absence of Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, who is unwell.

“It would not be the same without Ram Govind Chaudhary, but that does not mean that the SP or Opposition will be weak. We will corner the state government on law and order, sugarcane dues, administrative failures, Bulandshahr etc,” said a SP leader.

SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The state government is not working as per the Constitution. There is total anarchy, no law and order. Youth are not getting employment. The government will be questioned on all.”

BSP Legislature Party Leader Lalji Verma said, “We demanded a longer session. The government has failed on every issue, be it law and order or security of women. It has failed to check atrocities on Dalits, provide employment to youth. That is why it is shying from facing the Assembly.”

Sources said supplementary grants are expected to be placed for expressways, considering the purchase of land for the ambitious Bundelkhand expressway (which began on Monday from Banda district), the upcoming Kumbh and beautification of Prayagraj and Varanasi before the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas etc. The government is expected to table them on December 19 and plans to get it passed over the next two days.

Sources said that there may be no Question Hour.