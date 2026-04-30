UP House passes resolution condemning SP, Cong: ‘Creating obstacles in path of women empowerment’

Nearly a fortnight after the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and other INDIA bloc parties for opposing the Bill that sought to advance 33 per cent quota for women in an expanded Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and facilitate delimitation of constituencies.

The resolution, brought by the BJP government in the UP Assembly during the one-day special session of the Assembly on women’s empowerment, was opposed by the Samajwadi Party, which said that the Constitution Amendment Bill had nothing to do with women’s empowerment.

The resolution read, “This House condemns the conduct of Congress, SP, and all parties of the INDIA alliance for creating obstacles in the amendment to the Nari Shakti Abhinandan Act (Constitution 131st Amendment Bill) in Parliament.”

Tabling the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the state government was committed to ensuring greater participation of women in policymaking.

“…until women receive their rightful and constitutional place in policymaking, we will continue to condemn and oppose those against women’s empowerment,” Khanna said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who earlier in the day had challenged the Opposition Congress and SP members to take part in the debate on women’s empowerment, concluded the five-hour-long debate, accusing the Opposition parties of seeking women’s quota on religious lines.

“The BJP has never opposed reservation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, but has always opposed and will continue to oppose reservation on religious lines… Your intent has become clear… Under the guise of the Nari Shakti Act, you want to base the reservation policy on religion. That Muslims should get reservation in proportion to their population — nothing could be a bigger deception against the nation, and we condemn this.”

Story continues below this ad

Opposing the resolution, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said, “I strongly condemn the condemnation motion you have brought. You are not acting in the interest of women’s empowerment…”

The SP countered the BJP, arguing that the legislation in question was more closely linked to the delimitation of constituencies instead of the immediate implementation of women’s reservation.

Moved under Rule 103 of the House, the resolution stated that while the Constitution guarantees gender equality, women are yet to receive their due place across sectors. The resolution emphasised the need for greater decision-making powers for women, particularly in political and social spheres. It condemned the INDIA bloc parties for “creating hurdles” in granting greater rights to women.

The resolution was passed by voice vote as Opposition members continued their protest.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) welcomed the government’s move to hold a special session on women empowerment and expressed support for women’s reservation while flagging delays in its implementation. “Despite prolonged struggles, the issue of providing 33 per cent reservation to women has not progressed, which is extremely regrettable and concerning… in this context, the special session of the UP Assembly has been convened, which the BSP welcomes and supports women’s reservation,” the BJP chief posted on X.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, took a swipe at the BJP government, accusing it of avoiding substantive issues and failing to clearly spell out its roadmap on women’s reservation, while relying on political rhetoric. “Why does the Chief Minister forget the present and avoid talking about the future… it is being said that you will be the face, then why hesitate to talk about what lies ahead,” he asked, targeting CM Adityanath.