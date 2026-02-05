UP Assembly session to start on February 9, govt to table Budget on Feb 11

There will be no sitting of the House on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday).

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will start on February 9 and the budget will be tabled in the House on February 11, officials said on Wednesday.

The 10-day (sittings) session will conclude on February 20.

While supplementary demands for grants will be tabled on February 11, the discussion on the Governor’s address will take place on February 12 and 13.

The discussion on the budget will be held from February 16 to 20, of which three days will be for “general discussion” and two for “debate and voting on demands for grants”.

The ordinances replacing bills and other agendas will be tabled on February 11.

There will be no sitting of the House on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday).