UP Assembly session to start on February 9, govt to table Budget on Feb 11

Budget discussion will be held from February 6 to 20; all eyes will be on Opposition parties

Written by: Maulshree Seth
2 min readFeb 5, 2026 09:06 AM IST
There will be no sitting of the House on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday).There will be no sitting of the House on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will start on February 9 and the budget will be tabled in the House on February 11, officials said on Wednesday.

The 10-day (sittings) session will conclude on February 20.

While supplementary demands for grants will be tabled on February 11, the discussion on the Governor’s address will take place on February 12 and 13.

The discussion on the budget will be held from February 16 to 20, of which three days will be for “general discussion” and two for “debate and voting on demands for grants”.

The ordinances replacing bills and other agendas will be tabled on February 11.

There will be no sitting of the House on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday).

In the Budget, the state government is likely to focus on development and welfare projects and schemes in the run-up to the Assembly elections due early next year. The Budget is likely to see higher allocation for major infrastructure projects to ensure their timely completion by the end of this financial year.

All eyes will be on the Opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party which is preparing to counter the government on various issues ranging from farmers’ distress, price rise and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Story continues below this ad

Also, the Opposition has been demanding more sittings of the House. Addressing the Presiding Officers Conference in Lucknow recently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlahad spoken about the need to increase the sittings of the Assemblies across the country.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, 'weak argument': BCCI
Arjun Kapoor's journey has been full of highs and lows.
Born to Bollywood royalty, actor lost mother weeks before hit debut, battled failure, trolls and autoimmune disease
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement