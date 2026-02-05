UP Assembly session to start on February 9, govt to table Budget on Feb 11

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will start on February 9 and the budget will be tabled in the House on February 11, officials said on Wednesday.
The 10-day (sittings) session will conclude on February 20.
While supplementary demands for grants will be tabled on February 11, the discussion on the Governor’s address will take place on February 12 and 13.
The discussion on the budget will be held from February 16 to 20, of which three days will be for “general discussion” and two for “debate and voting on demands for grants”.
The ordinances replacing bills and other agendas will be tabled on February 11.
There will be no sitting of the House on February 14 and 15 (Saturday and Sunday).
In the Budget, the state government is likely to focus on development and welfare projects and schemes in the run-up to the Assembly elections due early next year. The Budget is likely to see higher allocation for major infrastructure projects to ensure their timely completion by the end of this financial year.
All eyes will be on the Opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party which is preparing to counter the government on various issues ranging from farmers’ distress, price rise and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Also, the Opposition has been demanding more sittings of the House. Addressing the Presiding Officers Conference in Lucknow recently, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlahad spoken about the need to increase the sittings of the Assemblies across the country.
