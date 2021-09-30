UP Assembly Polls: Congress poll panel to meet today, Priyanka reviews election prep

The Congress’s newly formed screening committee for the Uttar Pradesh elections will meet for the first time here on Thursday. The committee will finalise the party’s candidates for next year’s Assembly elections.

It is chaired by Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, while party MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Varsha Gaikwad are its members.

The Congress is still collecting applications from those who wish to contest the polls, and has sought suggestions from various units of the party, including the district committees. These suggestions are likely to be taken up in the meeting.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is already in the state and chairing meetings with the state leadership, is an ex-officio member of the committee along with state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhna Mishra, and the party secretaries in charge of the state. Congress sources said all the leaders had confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is said to be personally overseeing preparations for upcoming campaign events and programmes, the creation of the election manifesto, and the formation of booth-level committees. She also discussed the route for the party’s proposed “Pratigya Yatra”, party officials said, adding that she was also supervising the setting up of war rooms across the state.

The party leaders also discussed the booth management strategy considered important for the polls, party officials said.

Congress sources said Gandhi had also met a delegation of doctors, and praised them from their efforts during the pandemic.

This is Priyanka’s second visit this month after September 13, when she stayed in the state for five days.