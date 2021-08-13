UP Assembly Polls: Cong to start mega mass contact drive, leaders to camp in villages

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state unit of the Congress on Thursday announced that it would mark 75 years of the country’s independence by launching ‘Jai Bharat Maha Samparka Abhiyan’, a mega public relations drive in the poll-bound state.

Covering an estimated 90 lakh people across 30,000 gram sabhas, the drive will be rolled out from August 19.

During the mega campaign, spanning three days, party leaders would camp in the gram sabhas for 75 hours and discuss issues plaguing locals in these areas.

The announcement comes a day after the Central leadership of the party reconstituted its poll panel for the state.

Party leaders would also mark Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti at these gram sabhas on August 20 as ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’. They will also take the oath of the Constitution in selected villages on the occasion.

Sharing details of the campaign, Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The history of the Congress since independence is replete with sacrifices. Therefore, on the direction of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders would camp in gram sabhas and wards for 75 hours.”

He informed that during their stay, party leaders and workers would felicitate freedom fighters and their families by presenting them mementoes. Party leaders would also raise the issue of stray cattle as well as those related to farming, unemployment and price rise, among others and hold discussions with locals during their stay.

Meanwhile, Priyanka on Thursday hit out at the BJP government on the issue of vacant posts and “stalled” recruitment, asserting that the state needs an alternative that prioritises the youth.

In a tweet in Hindi on the occasion of the International Youth Day, the Congress general secretary asked if the government could promise the youth that when they seek employment, they will get their due, and not threats and sticks.

Lakhs of government posts are vacant in the state and recruitment drives have stalled, she alleged. “An alternative that prioritises the youth is needed in the state,” Vadra said.

The Congress has been stepping up its attack on the BJP government over the economy and the alleged rise in unemployment.

— With inputs from PTI