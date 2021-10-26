UP: BJP to launch membership drive, targets 4 crore membership by end of year

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is going to launch a special membership drive in the state with a target to add at least 1.5 crore new members to its existing 2.5 crore party workers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the membership drive in Lucknow on October 29.

According to party sources, special membership drive has been planned for UP to develop a new chunk of voters for the party to compensate for the loss of votes which is likely to happen due to anti-incumbency.

A senior party leader said, “The last membership drive in the state was held in 2020 and after that the party had a total of 2.5 crore members in UP. This time, the target is to add another 1.5 crore new members. We are hoping to cross the mark of four crore members before the Assembly elections.”

Party leader said that a door-to-door campaign will be run to reach to the masses with an appeal to join the BJP.

BJP leaders from the various outfits and morchas of the BJP will also organise membership camps to reach out to people and ask them to give a miss call to a particular number from their mobile phone to become a BJP member.

The party will also approach the beneficiaries of central and state government schemes with similar appeals.

“With this drive, we will once again approach our old members, update their details and add new members from first-time voters, intellectual class and from different sections. Special strategy will be will for making members on those booths where BJP had been weak in the past elections,” the BJP leader said.

“This drive will be very important for the BJP ahead of the polls. When a person dials a dedicated number to give a missed call to take party membership, he or she psychologically comes close to then BJP. After membership drives in the past, BJP vote share in the elections had increased,” said BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi.