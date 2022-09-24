scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

UP Assembly passes Bill against anticipatory bail to accused in rape, POCSO offences

The Bill that was tabled in the House on Thursday proposed an amendment in section 438 of the CrPC, 1973, with regards to the state.

The section defined the powers of the high court or a sessions court to give anticipatory bail.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed the Code of Criminal Procedure (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2022, that denies granting of anticipatory bail to rape accused and those booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Bill that was tabled in the House on Thursday proposed an amendment in section 438 of the CrPC, 1973, with regards to the state.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told the House that denying anticipatory bail in sexual offences
against young people and women will reduce the chances of the accused destroying the evidence, he said.

The Assembly also passed another Bill amending the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2020, to provide compensation to the families of those killed in the incidents of riots, demonstration, protest, strike and bandh and those rendered disabled in such incidents.

The amendment also provides judicial discretionary powers to the claims tribunal for the purpose of “condoning delays in filing of claims petitions, to take suo motu cognisance of the case and to provide compensation to those injured during a hartal, bandh, riot or some public commotion”.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:45:52 am
IS-linked suspects wanted to establish Caliphate in India: cops

