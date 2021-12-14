UP Assembly panel to meet today to set agenda of Winter Session

The UP Assembly’s business advisory committee would decide the agenda of the Winter Session, which is set to begin on December 15, on Tuesday. Sources said the session was likely to last three days since both the ruling party and the Opposition are busy with the Assembly election campaign.

The government, according to sources, is likely to table the supplementary budget to provide the last financial push to significant development projects and schemes before the elections. The Opposition, meanwhile, is gearing up to corner the government on issues such as crime and price rise.

The government is also likely to table a vote on account for the first four months of the next financial year since the annual budget will be held after the elections.

Meanwhile, like in sessions held since the start of the Covid pandemic, the Assembly has decided to give members the option of attending session virtually.