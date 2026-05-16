In a first, UP chooses an ‘Outstanding’ MLA. Meet Suresh Khanna

In a first for Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the Vidhan Sabha on Friday selected its “Outstanding MLA” under a newly created award system, with senior BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna emerging as the unanimous choice.

The decision was taken by a high-powered committee headed by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana at Vidhan Bhavan. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, MLA Swapnil Shastri and senior journalist Suresh Bahadur Singh attended the meeting.

The provision for selecting an “Outstanding MLA” was introduced after amendments were made to Assembly rules in 2023, but this is the first time the state Assembly has conferred the honour.

How Assembly chose first ‘Outstanding MLA’

According to officials, the committee assessed legislators on the basis of legislative experience, knowledge of parliamentary procedures, contribution and participation inside the House, work in Assembly committees,

Parliamentary conduct and overall legislative performance.

The committee unanimously selected Khanna, a nine-time MLA from Shahjahanpur and one of BJP’s most senior legislators in Uttar Pradesh.

Why Suresh Khanna got the honour

The Assembly secretariat cited Khanna’s “exceptional parliamentary conduct”, legislative experience and role in ensuring smooth House proceedings as Parliamentary Affairs Minister as reasons behind his selection.

The note also highlighted his contribution as a former BJP Legislature Party leader in Opposition, his work in several committees and his representation of Uttar Pradesh at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Finance Minister.

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Officials said that the panel agreed that Khanna’s contribution to parliamentary traditions and legislative functioning made him the most suitable choice for the award.

Mahana described the initiative as a “historic step” aimed at improving legislative standards and encouraging better participation by MLAs, especially newly elected members.

A formal ceremony to confer the honour is expected to be held inside the Assembly soon, officials said.

Who is Suresh Khanna

A 73-year-old BJP veteran and nine-time MLA from Shahjahanpur, Suresh Kumar Khanna is among the most experienced faces in Uttar Pradesh politics, remaining unbeaten in Assembly elections since 1989.

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Born on May 6, 1953, Khanna has been a member of the 10th to 18th Uttar Pradesh Assemblies, making him one of the longest-serving legislators in the state.

Over the past three decades, he has served in multiple BJP governments as well as the BJP-BSP alliance government. His ministerial journey began in the Kalyan Singh government, where he served as Minister of State for Urban Development and later Housing between 1991 and 1999.

He subsequently held the Planning and Statistics portfolio in the Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh governments from 1999 to 2002. During the BJP-BSP alliance government led by Mayawati in 2002-03, Khanna served as Tourism Minister.

In the Yogi Adityanath government, Khanna initially handled Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs in 2017 before being assigned the Finance portfolio in 2019. He also briefly held the Medical Education department.

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As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Khanna is often seen defending government policies and flagship initiatives on the floor of the House.

He frequently leads the government’s response during heated debates and is known for countering Opposition attacks on ministers and government functioning.

Known for his command over legislative procedures and calm handling of Assembly business, Khanna has played a key role in managing House proceedings and ensuring coordination between the government and legislators.

Despite Shahjahanpur witnessing tough electoral contests over the years, Khanna has retained the seat for nine consecutive terms, including in the 2022 elections, where he defeated SP’s Tanveer Khan by over 9,000 votes.