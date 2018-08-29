UP Assembly: Opposition walks out over law and order, govt says crimes have gone down

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had yesterday claimed that law and order in the state at present was the best it had seen in the past 15 years. (File) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had yesterday claimed that law and order in the state at present was the best it had seen in the past 15 years. (File)

The Opposition walked out of the state Assembly over the issue of law and order on Tuesday. The House witnessed an uproar over withdrawal of riot cases and police encounters, with opposition leaders claiming that Uttar Pradesh was facing “jungle raj”.

A day earlier, the Assembly session had been adjourned amid the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Deoria shelter home case. After the session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that law and order in the state at present was the best it had seen in the past 15 years.

On Tuesday, the Opposition demanded a two-hour debate on law and order. Members of both the opposition and treasury benches argued over the state’s crime statistics. While opposition claimed the crime rate had gone up, the ruling party said the opposite.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party members staged a walkout during Question Hour, accusing the state government of encouraging those who incite riots by withdrawing cases. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna claimed it was the previous government that would withdraw cases against terror accused.

Replying to SP MLA Sanjay Garg’s question about communal tension, Khanna said only two such incidents had taken place in UP in 2017 and 2018. To this, Garg said that either the figures provided to Khanna, or those placed by the Union home minister in Parliament on February 6 — which were much higher — were wrong.

Khanna then said there is a difference between “the definitions of communal tension and riots”, adding that the government was against all those found guilty and had even taken action against them. However, Garg alleged that the government was instead trying to glorify riot accused and asked whether it was working to withdraw cases related to the Muzaffarnagar riots. Khanna then asked SP members to answer on who had tried to withdraw cases against terror accused during their regime. “Jinke mukadme vapas lene ja rahe they, unko high court ne saja di hai…(the high court had sentenced those against whom cases were going to be withdrawn),” the minister said, adding that action had been taken against accused in both the Bijnor and Etah incidents.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary then announced a walkout of his party, saying, “Mananiya neta sadan par bhi danga karane ka aroop tha.Yeh sarkar sampradayik danga karane walon ka hausla barhane wali hai…danga bharkane wali hai. (There was a case of inciting riots against the leader of the House (Adityanath) as well. This government encourages those involved in riots, it incites riots)”

Claiming that rape, loot, atrocities, kidnapping, molestation cases had increased, Chaudhary said, “Yeh jungle raj nahi to kya hai…kanoon vyavastha par do ghante ki charcha ho… (If this is not jungle raj then what is…there should be a two-hour debate on law and order).”

BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma claimed that in terms of crime ratio, Uttar Pradesh had been no. 34 in 2009-10 and was no. 22 now. Verma alleged that criminals were getting patronage from the ruling party. He further claimed that people were encroaching land by just placing a flag of the ruling party and there was corruption at the grassroot-level in the police. Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said Uttar Pradesh had become “Apradh ka Pradesh”.

Khanna refused to accept the rise in crimes as claimed by the Opposition and said that while incidents do take place, his government had taken strict action against them.

Targeted by the Opposition over police encounters, Khanna said his government did not have any policy to carry out encounters. “Police pe koi goli chalayega to self-defence mein karegi (if police are attacked, they have to retaliate in self defence)…,” he added.

At this, members of SP, BSP and Congress staged a walkout alleging that the government was providing misleading figures on crimes.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App