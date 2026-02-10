New home for UP Assembly? Govt eyes sealed Sahara Shahar land for Vidhan Sabha complex

Months after Subrata Roy’s famed Sahara Shahar in Lucknow’s upscale Gomtinagar was sealed, the Uttar Pradesh government is considering a new use for the sprawling complex — housing the new Vidhan Sabha, said officials.

The government is in the process of examining the feasibility of constructing the Assembly complex on the site. All eyes are also on the funds that will be allocated for the project in the annual budget 2026-2027 to be tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Three years ago, UP Legislative Assembly speaker Satish Mahana had raised the issue before the Chief Minister, pointing out that the old Vidhan Sabha building, inaugurated in 1928, is no longer enough to meet the current needs of over 500 legislators, their staff, party offices and the Vidhan Sabha secretariat.