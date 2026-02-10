New home for UP Assembly? Govt eyes sealed Sahara Shahar land for Vidhan Sabha complex

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Months after Subrata Roy’s famed Sahara Shahar in Lucknow’s upscale Gomtinagar was sealed, the Uttar Pradesh government is considering a new use for the sprawling complex — housing the new Vidhan Sabha, said officials.
The government is in the process of examining the feasibility of constructing the Assembly complex on the site. All eyes are also on the funds that will be allocated for the project in the annual budget 2026-2027 to be tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.
Three years ago, UP Legislative Assembly speaker Satish Mahana had raised the issue before the Chief Minister, pointing out that the old Vidhan Sabha building, inaugurated in 1928, is no longer enough to meet the current needs of over 500 legislators, their staff, party offices and the Vidhan Sabha secretariat.
Having examined land in different areas, officials said the Lucknow Development Authority has decided to conduct a feasibility study of Sahara Shahar for the purpose. Officials said the final call will be made only after the feasibility report is ready.
“We are in the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed report on the feasibility of Sahara City land for construction of the new Vidhan Sabha building…,” confirmed a senior official of the LDA, adding that land in other areas is also under consideration.
Sources in the LDA said the Sahara City land is significant as it is in a prime location, hardly a 15-minute drive from the Chief Minister’s residence. It also meets the land requirement of around 200 acres, informed sources.
As there is a residential area nearby, officials said the consultant will also be required to conduct a feasibility study of future traffic movement in the area, considering the movement of vehicles of 403 MLAs, 100 MLCs, their staff and Vidhan Sabha Secretariat staff during Assembly sessions.
Last year, the LDA had taken possession of 75 acres of land in Sahara city while the Lucknow Municipal Corporation had taken possession of about 170 acres, which also includes a green belt.
According to officials, the land was originally leased for 30 years in 1995 by the then Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government to Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd through a lease deed and licence agreement. This expired in 2024.
After initially sealing the land, the civic body as well as the LDA had taken possession of their respective land parcels. As the matter is still subjudice in the Allahabad High Court, sources said the government will have to prepare a proper project and land use plan to be placed before the court.
