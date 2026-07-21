UP Assembly Monsoon session from August 3: Supplementary budget, ordinance replacement bills on agenda

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The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to convene the Monsoon session of both Houses of the state legislature for 2026 from August 3, during which the supplementary budget for the financial year 2026-27, replacement bills for ordinances and other important legislative matters will be taken up.
Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The demands for supplementary grants for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented before the Legislature during the session.”
He added, “Replacement bills for the ordinances promulgated after the prorogation of the previous session, issued to implement important government decisions, will also be introduced and passed in the House. In addition, other necessary legislative and government business will be taken up during the session.”
“Under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, members are generally informed of the scheduled date of a session at least seven days in advance. As approved by the Cabinet, the third session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence on August 3. During the session, the demands for supplementary grants, replacement bills for ordinances and other essential legislative business will be taken up,” he informed.
During the Assembly session earlier this year, the government had on February 11 presented a budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year with a focus on infrastructure expansion, employment generation, and healthcare.
The second session of the state legislature was convened on April 30. Following the conclusion of the sittings of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council the same day, the proceedings of both Houses were adjourned sine die, and it was announced to formally conclude the session on May 7.
In a statement, the government said under Article 174 of the Constitution of India and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the gap between two sessions of the Legislature cannot exceed six months. The decision to convene the next session was taken in accordance with this constitutional requirement, it said.
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