UP Assembly Monsoon session from August 3: Supplementary budget, ordinance replacement bills on agenda

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to convene the Monsoon session of both Houses of the state legislature for 2026 from August 3, during which the supplementary budget for the financial year 2026-27, replacement bills for ordinances and other important legislative matters will be taken up.

Addressing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The demands for supplementary grants for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented before the Legislature during the session.”

He added, “Replacement bills for the ordinances promulgated after the prorogation of the previous session, issued to implement important government decisions, will also be introduced and passed in the House. In addition, other necessary legislative and government business will be taken up during the session.”