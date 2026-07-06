Allies seek to expand their footprint, BJP chief tells them not to make claim on specific seats

The seat-sharing negotiations within the BJP-led alliance for the next year’s Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are going to be a challenging affair, with the smaller parties seeking to contest more seats and the BJP asking them not to make any specific claims on seats.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who concluded his two-day visit to UP on Sunday, met the leaders of alliance partners, including Apna Dal (Sonelal), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and Nishad Party.

Sources said that in the meeting, Nabin asked the alliance leaders to maintain coordination and “not make claims on specific seats”.