Uttar Pradesh: CM Kejriwal performs aarti at Saryu

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday performed ‘aarti’ on the banks of the Saryu river and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He is scheduled to offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple site on Tuesday.

“It’s an honour to have got the opportunity to come to the birthplace of Lord Ram,” Kejriwal told the gathering, adding that he wants every Indian to have this honour. He later tweeted the video of the aarti.

After attending aarti and taking blessings of seers, Kejriwal said that if 130 crore people of India work together as a family and team by demolishing all the barriers of differences and discrimination, then no one can stop India from becoming the biggest global power.

“This is possible and we have done this in Delhi. Be it schools, roads, water or electricity, everything has become good,” he added.

Expressing his displeasure over the state of affairs in the country, the Delhi CM said that our country should have been the number one nation in the world, but instead there are poverty, illiteracy and health problems.

“The entire country has been bravely battling against Covid for a very long period now. I believe that if the Devtas, Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sarayu bless us at this juncture, then we all will get freedom from this deadly disease,” he said.

The AAP has announced to contest all the 403 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya.