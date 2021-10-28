UP Assembly elections 2022: BJP claims support of 7 Purvanchal parties

The ruling BJP on Wednesday said that it has received the support of seven smaller parties of backward castes from Purvanchal or the eastern UP region.

The announcement came on a day when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended a rally of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in Mau district to mark the party foundation Day.

Addressing mediapersons here in Lucknow, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that presidents of seven parties – who shared the dais with him – have announced their support to strengthen the BJP ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

These parties include Bharatiya Manav Samaj Party, Mushar Andolan Manch (Garib party), Soshit Samaj Party, Manavhit Party, Bharatiya Suheldev Janata Party, Prithviraj Janshakti Party and Bharatiya Samata Samaj Party. Leaders of these parties are from Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Varanasi, Azamgarh (eastern UP) and Etah (western UP).

Singh said that the president of Bharatiya Suheldev Janata Party, Bhim Rajbhar, was earlier the UP unit president of SBSP, headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Reacting to SBSP’s alliance with Samajwadi Party, the state BJP chief said that the party of Akhilesh Yadav has no connection with the Rajbhar community. “The SP has always harassed Rajbhars and never gave tickets in elections.

Even if Om Prakash Rajbhar makes an alliance, the SP is not going to get the vote of a single Rajbhar,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday kept up his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party could never be a well-wisher of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities as it had registered false cases against Dalits while withdrawing the charges against the accused in the 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi terror attack case.

“They withdrew cases from those who attacked Ram Janmabhoomi and rioters but suppressed the voices of the oppressed sections of society by filing false cases against them. This was the reality of the previous government. And there is a need to understand that reality,” the chief minister said in his address to the Sonkar community at a convention organised here by the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha.

Adityanath said that at the time of freedom Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bengali Dalit leader Jogendra Nath Mandal emerged as the voices of Dalits.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar was a supporter of India’s unity and integrity. He opposed social evils and said that the interests of Dalits and the deprived sections can be advanced by staying in India only. He never supported Pakistan. But Jogendra Nath Mandal made a mistake. He supported Pakistan. What happened to him? He became the law minister of Pakistan. When atrocities on Hindus and Dalits started in Pakistan in front of him, he ran away from Pakistan and lived a life of obscurity and exile in India from 1950 to 1965. Today, nobody knows the name of Jogendra Nath Mandal. But Babasaheb Ambedkar who contributed to the society’s interests is still revered and the entire nation has high regard for him,” Adityanath said. Nature could never accept any betrayal of the nation, the chief minister added.

He told the audience that the BJP government worked for the poor and was wholeheartedly committed to the welfare of the state and its people, including Dalits. Nobody could harass Dalits during the BJP rule, he added.