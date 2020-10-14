UP Assembly bypoll: Wives of two former MLAs in BJP’s list of 6 candidates

Of the seven seats going to bypolls, six were held by the BJP and one by the Samajwadi Party. The BJP is yet to name its candidates for Deoria Assembly seat.

As the ruling BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for six out of the seven Assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held on November 3, it fielded the wives of two former MLAs whose death necessitated the bypoll. The party has nominated former minister and cricketer Chetan Chauhan’s wife Sangeeta Chauhan from Naugawan Sadat Assembly seat in Amroha district. Chetan Chauhan, who was a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, died of Covid-19 in August. From Bulandhshahr, the BJP has fielded former MLA Virendra Sirohi’s wife Usha Sirohi. Virendra Sirohi had died of a liver ailment in March. While he had won from the constituency in 2017 Assembly elections, he had lost from there in 2012 Assembly election to BSP’s Mohd Aleem Khan.

In Bangarmau seat in Unnao district, which was vacated after BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of rape and murder, the BJP has chosen former district unit president of the party Shrikant Katiyar. Family members of Sengar, including his wife, had shown interest in contesting from the seat but the party chose not to field them.

In the two reserved seats of Tundla and Ghatampur, the party has fielded Prempal Dhangar and Upendra Paswan, respectively.While Dhangar is the BJP’s regional secretary of Braj region, Paswan is regional vice-president of the party’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand unit.

Ghatampur seat fell vacant with the death of minister Kamal Rani Varun from Covid in August. Sources said that Paswan had been eyeing to contest from Ghatampur since 2017 Assembly polls. Then party had chosen Kamal Rani and Paswan was instead given charge of Anusuchit Morcha.

In Malhani Assembly seat in Jaunpur, which was won by Samajwadi Party leader Parasnath Yadav in 2017 and fell vacant following his death, the BJP has given ticket to Manoj Singh, a former student leader of Allahabad University who has past associations with the Samajwadi Party and BSP. He had joined BJP a few years ago.

Of the seven seats going to bypolls, six were held by the BJP and one by the Samajwadi Party. The BJP is yet to name its candidates for Deoria Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, the Congress declared its candidate for the remaining Malhani Assembly seat. It has fielded Rakesh Mishra.

