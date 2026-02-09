UP Assembly Budget session begins amid Opposition uproar during Governor’s address

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began with an uproar Monday as Opposition members raised slogans against Governor Anandiben Patel as she began her joint address to both Houses, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.
“Rajpal go back”, “jhoodh bolna band karo (Stop telling falsehoods),” Opposition members shouted as the Governor read her address amidst sloganeering. The Opposition insisted that discussions should begin on issues affecting the people of the state. In response, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana assured them that all raised issues will be addressed.
However, as the Governor started her speech, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) entered the well of the house, shouting slogans urging the Governor to “go back” while holding placards.
While the Governor continued to read her speech, Opposition members raised slogans such as “Dalit virodhi yeh sarkakr nahi chalegi (This government is against Dalits)”, “Jhoodha bhashan band karo (Stop telling lies) and even “Inqlab Zindabad”, repeatedly asking the Governor to stop reading what they called “false address” and asking her to “go back”.
Opposition members highlighted issues such as rising prices, unemployment, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They demanded that discussions on these topics be prioritised.
In response to disruptions during her address, the Governor told the protesting SP legislators, who were continuously shouting slogans, that such behaviour could hurt their throats and urged them to stop.
“Gala baidh jayega. Band Karo (You throat would hurt, you should stop),” said the Governor.
Story continues below this ad
However, as SP legislatures continued to protest and shout slogans, she stopped her address briefly and told them, “Apke samaya mein karya zero tha” (Work was zero during your regime).”
Before the start of the session, SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha reached the Assembly on a bicycle with a picture of Ahilyabai Holkar, a queen of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty, to raise the issue of demolition in Varanasi for developmental works.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More