UP Assembly Budget session begins amid Opposition uproar during Governor’s address

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began with an uproar Monday as Opposition members raised slogans against Governor Anandiben Patel as she began her joint address to both Houses, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

“Rajpal go back”, “jhoodh bolna band karo (Stop telling falsehoods),” Opposition members shouted as the Governor read her address amidst sloganeering. The Opposition insisted that discussions should begin on issues affecting the people of the state. In response, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana assured them that all raised issues will be addressed.

However, as the Governor started her speech, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) entered the well of the house, shouting slogans urging the Governor to “go back” while holding placards.