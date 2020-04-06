UP: As Rabi harvest begins, officials told to ensure social distancing

The government has allowed shops offering essentials related to the agriculture sector in the state to remain open. The government has allowed shops offering essentials related to the agriculture sector in the state to remain open.

The harvest of Rabi crop started on Sunday across Uttar Pradesh, even as instructions were given to officials to ensure that precautions are taken in view of the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi wrote to district magistrates, SSP/SPs and police commissioners across the state asking them to ensure that precautions are taken.

The letter said, “Service centres and shops selling essential goods, spare parts will remain open in towns. Shops near petrol pumps and highways, and those repairing vehicles used in transportation of essentials in farming will also stay open.”

The letter said no pass would be required for movement of combine harvesters, reapers, tractors within districts. “Passes will be provided by the district administration for if these have to be brought from other districts” said the letter.

A helpline number , 9415435220, has been made available for queries.

