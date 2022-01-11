UP: As Covid cases rise, offices told to work on 50% rotation basis

With the state’s Covid-19 active caseload climbing to 33,946, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered its departments and private companies to function on a 50 per cent rotation basis. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to ensure that 10 days before polling during the upcoming state elections every eligible person in a district should have received at least one vaccine dose.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Adityanath. Later in the day, the state reported 8,334 new cases and four deaths in 24 hours.

“We are seeing in this wave that very few people require hospitalisation thus we request people not to get afraid because of misleading reports. The positivity rate has reached 4.14 per cent. Today, the decision has been taken that only 50 per cent of employees will be called at a time on rotation basis both in government and private offices,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, adding that 33,563 Covid patients at the moment were in home isolation.

Every office has been instructed to set up a Covid desk to test and monitor their employees for signs of infection. Directions have also been issued to ensure that private company employees who test positive are given seven days of paid leave. The companies have also been told to not allow the entry of employees without proper screening.

As per the latest government data, the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Meerut reported more than 1,000 new cases in 24 hours. With 1,223 new cases, Noida tops the list of active cases with 5,779 patients. It is followed by Lucknow, which reported 1,114 new cases and has 4,702 patients.