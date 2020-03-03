UP anti-CAA protests: Probe into 343 cases set to be in final stage

840 people were arrested for the December violence. (PTI file) 840 people were arrested for the December violence. (PTI file)

The Uttar Pradesh Police is all set to complete its investigation into 343 cases related to the violence that took place last December across the state during protests against the new citizenship law (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The violence had left 23 persons dead and 538 others, including 455 policemen, injured. Police have arrested 840 people in connection with the violence across the state.

The police have to complete the investigation as they are supposed to file the chargesheet within the stipulated time of 90 days in the cases, registered under serious IPC sections.

“Instructions have been issued to all districts concerned to complete the investigation at the earliest,” said Additional Director General, Law and Order, PV Ramasastry, on Monday.

Violence first broke out in Lucknow on December 19 in which one person died and several got injured. In the next two days, violence spread to other districts of the state. In all, 23 persons died which includes one death each in Lucknow, Varanasi, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, two each in Sambhal and Bijnor, three in Kanpur, five in Meerut and seven in Firozabad.

In a few districts such as Mau, Gorakhpur and Aligarh, violence occurred but no deaths were reported.

After the violence, as many as 343 FIRs in several districts of the state. In the cases, police arrested over 840 persons and among them nearly 560 obtained bail and got released from jail. Among the total arrested persons, 113 persons found to be allegedly associated with Popular Front of India (PFI). Following the state government directive Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed in all districts to investigate the cases.

Except from two cases—one each in Sambhal and Kanpur— investigation in other cases are still pending. In Kanpur, chargesheet has been filed against eight accused while Sambhal police filed chargesheet against 15 persons. Bhadohi police have invoked three persons, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Tanveer Hayat Khan, party’s youth wing president Mohammad Taabish Ansari and party member Sayam Ansari alias Khurram, who were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence occurred in the district on December 20. The advisory board of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court last week confirmed the NSA against them.

Meanwhile, SIT are also looking into the eight complaints filed against police personnel for their alleged atrocities on people protesting against CAA in December. Complaints have been made part of the investigation, said a police officer.

Two other complaints were filed in a local court of Kanpur seeking direction to lodge FIR against policemen for allegedly involved in December violence. “The court is likely to hear the matter on March 5,” said Kanpur-based lawyer Nasir, who is appearing in both cases.

Moreover, recovery orders have been issued by Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow district administration against people allegedly involved in damaging public and government properties during the protest.

To be mentioned, since December last year, protests are regularly being held across the state against CAA and proposed NRC and police making efforts to dismantle them. Despite several efforts, the protests in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Aligarh and Moradabad are still going on. District administration and police are regularly making attempts by convincing protesters to withdraw agitation but all in vain. Cases are registered against protesters and the district administration had issued notices to protesters and their supporters to sign bond that peace would be maintained.

