UP ambulance driver gives patients oxygen, gets booked for ‘false remarks’ on govt

An oxygen tanker and ambulance are stuck in traffic. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi, File)

The Jaunpur district administration on Saturday registered an FIR against a 35-year-old private ambulance driver for allegedly making “false and disrespectable” remarks against the state government and administration while he was providing oxygen to patients waiting outside the district hospital.

Hospital authorities claimed that the accused, Vicky Agrihari, was “deliberately not admitting patients to the district hospital and making false allegations that there are neither bed nor oxygen at the hospital. They also alleged that Vicky was not following Covid protocols while providing oxygen to patients.

After a complaint by hospital staff, an FIR was lodged against Agrihari on Friday on charges under the Epidemic Disease Act. The police also invoked IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), said Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, Tarawati Yadav.

He said Agrihari is accused of wrongly providing oxygen to patient outside the district hospital. No arrest has been made yet.

According to Agrihari, on Thursday morning he brought a patient from a private hospital to a government hospital after his condition deteriorated. He claimed that doctors at the private hospital refused to admit the patient, citing unavailability of bed and oxygen.

“Since it was an emergency situation, after making the patient lie down at a corner of hospital building, I brought an oxygen cylinder kept inside my ambulance. I gave oxygen to patient from my cylinder. Seeing this, several persons who were waiting to get other patients admitted came and asked to arrange oxygen for them also,” Agrihari said. he said he has been running an ambulance since 2004. He also claims to have worked at a private hospital as a compounder for seven years.

Asked about the allegations against him, Agrihari said, “In the afternoon, one of the hospital staffers asked me to give him the oxygen cylinder. When I refused, they got a case filed against me.”

Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Anil Sharma, said the action was taken because Agrihari made allegations against the administration and hospital while making a video on his cellphone.

Jaunpur District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said an inquiry is being done.