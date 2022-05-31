scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
UP: 7 dead after ambulance collides with truck in Bareilly

Six of those dead were returning from Delhi following a health check-up.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
May 31, 2022 9:29:46 am
The accident took place in Bareilly. (Photo: ANI)

Seven people died after an ambulance collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Tuesday morning. Six of those dead were returning from Delhi following a health check-up, according to news agency ANI.

This is a developing story

