UP: Akhilesh Yadav postpones his Rampur visit, says district admn denied permission

Samajwadi party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav Monday said he had postponed his visit to Rampur to express support for senior party leader and MP Azam Khan, alleging that the district administration refused to give him permission citing security reasons due to Muharram and Ganesh Visarjan and imposing of section 144 in the district.

Akhilesh alleged that Rampur District Magistrate (DM) wants to please the BJP government in the state and had thus denied him permission. However, senior officials in the Rampur district administration denied the allegations and clamed that a “detailed programme” on Akhilesh’s planned Rampur visit was “never submitted.”

Akhilesh said he would now visit Rampur on September 13 and 14. While Akhilesh claimed that his party had provided “well-defined and minute-to-minute details of his schedule,” Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh claimed that the only details they got were that Akhilesh is going to meet party workers on Tuesday around 9 am and nothing more.

“The programme included meeting party workers in Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, meeting Bareilly former MLA Siya Ram Sagar at his residence in Bareilly and then to Rampur to meet local MLA Abdullah (son of Azam Khan) and other party workers. The program was finalised by the party and sent (to Rampur administration) on Sunday. It had all the details of the programme… The reply I got from the administration mentioned that because of no plan of programme after staying the night on Monday was given, arrangements could not be made,” said Akhilesh at a press conference in Lucknow.

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh denied the claims. “Even before he wasn’t denied permission and our preparation was enough. We did whatever was possible and even in future, we will do the same. The only problem we had was that we did not have the details of his visit except that he is going to meet workers on September 10 at 9 am. We even informed him about this. Based on the details provided we will make the arrangements and we do not have any issue,” said the DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh.