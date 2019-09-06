UP: Akhilesh Yadav meets SP cadre, tells them to work hard

Ahead of the Assembly bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday addressed party leaders and workers from seven districts, including Barabanki, Pratapgarh and Ghazipur and told them to work on the ground to improve the party’s prospects for the future.

Party national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary told The Indian Express that Akhilesh has instructed leaders and workers to improve the organisation of the party.

“He has instructed party workers to get more people to take membership of the party. He has also told them to get more names added to voter lists across the state. He has told them to prepare for 2022 Assembly polls from now only,” said Choudhary.