UP aiming to become India’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’: Yogi Adityanath 

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state is working towards becoming the country’s “Deep Tech Capital” under the vision of ‘Innovate in UP, Scale for the World’, with a focus on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drone technology, green hydrogen, cyber security and medical technology.
Chairing a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for “concrete, result-oriented and time-bound action” and called for stronger coordination between research institutions and industry to ensure that innovations are implemented at scale and generate employment.
A detailed presentation was made by IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal, outlining ongoing and proposed initiatives. Officials said the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur is developing med-tech solutions, with a proposal already submitted to the Medical Education Department. The institute is expected to begin operations in November.
The Chief Minister also reviewed plans for a Centre of Excellence in green hydrogen, directing officials to expedite work across production, storage, testing, safety standards and industrial applications. He described the project as crucial for the state’s energy future.
Discussions were also held on setting up what officials described as the country’s first institutional centre for internationally recognised clinical validation in Ayurveda.
The proposed facility aims to build a scientific evidence base for Ayurvedic medicines, strengthen laboratory research and promote conservation and use of herbal resources.
Highlighting the strategic importance of drone technology, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh should emerge as a hub for indigenous drone manufacturing and research, particularly to meet defence requirements. He also underlined the importance of advancing research in quantum technology, calling it a “transformative technology of the future”.
On the startup ecosystem, officials noted that IIT Kanpur has incubated several startups with global recognition, with efforts underway to provide patent support and scale innovations internationally. The Chief Minister called for further strengthening the state’s innovation culture.
The proposed ‘UP Deep-Tech Hub’ in Noida was identified as a central platform for integrating startups, research institutions and industry. Adityanath directed that world-class infrastructure be developed at the hub, alongside implementing a model of “research at IIT Kanpur, expansion and deployment from Noida”.
Adityanath also reviewed progress in cyber security initiatives, including work being carried out at the Cyber Security Technology Translation Research Park, aimed at strengthening the state’s digital infrastructure.
The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of all proposed projects through inter-departmental coordination and faster decision-making, stating that Uttar Pradesh should position itself as a leading state in deep-tech innovation.
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