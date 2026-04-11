UP aiming to become India’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’: Yogi Adityanath 

UP Deep Tech Capital vision was outlined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting plans to boost AI, drones, quantum computing and innovation-driven industry partnerships. (Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state is working towards becoming the country’s “Deep Tech Capital” under the vision of ‘Innovate in UP, Scale for the World’, with a focus on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drone technology, green hydrogen, cyber security and medical technology.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for “concrete, result-oriented and time-bound action” and called for stronger coordination between research institutions and industry to ensure that innovations are implemented at scale and generate employment.

A detailed presentation was made by IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal, outlining ongoing and proposed initiatives. Officials said the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Kanpur is developing med-tech solutions, with a proposal already submitted to the Medical Education Department. The institute is expected to begin operations in November.