scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

UP: AIMIM leader held over ‘objectionable’ Gyanvapi post

In the post, he said that of the 36 Muslim MLAs of the Samajwadi Party no one reacted over the Gyanvapi mosque controversy. “This is because slaves have no right to raise objection,” he added.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 21, 2022 3:44:06 am
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Gyanvapi Mosque, Gyanvapi mosque case, Samajwadi Party, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“We have arrested Hakeem Abdul Salam Khan. Investigation in the case is underway,” said Keertarpur station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar.

Police has arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s state secretary for allegedly attempting to incite people through an objectionable social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.

A case under Section 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Hakeem Abdul Salam Khan (40) at the Keertarpur police station.

Salam, a quack, runs a clinic in Bijnor, it is learnt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We have arrested Hakeem Abdul Salam Khan. Investigation in the case is underway,” said Keertarpur station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar.

Best of Express Premium

DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...Premium
DU’s Hindu College professor arrested for post on ‘Shivling&#...
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 20, 2022: What you need to read today
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courtsPremium
On trial MVA govt as BJP, Centre take on each other in courts
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...Premium
Explained: The Krishna Janmabhoomi case in Mathura, and the challenge to ...
More Premium Stories >>

The police said Salam put a Facebook post written in Hindi on Thursday that went viral.

In the post, he said that of the 36 Muslim MLAs of the Samajwadi Party no one reacted over the Gyanvapi mosque controversy. “This is because slaves have no right to raise objection,” he added.

More from Lucknow

AIMIM’s state president Showkat Ali said that Abdul Salam’s post was for the Samajwadi party leaders and they got a case lodged against him since they got upset with it. “The post is not objectionable,” he claimed.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement