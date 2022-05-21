UP: AIMIM leader held over ‘objectionable’ Gyanvapi post

Police has arrested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s state secretary for allegedly attempting to incite people through an objectionable social media post on the Gyanvapi mosque.

A case under Section 505 (statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Hakeem Abdul Salam Khan (40) at the Keertarpur police station.

Salam, a quack, runs a clinic in Bijnor, it is learnt.

“We have arrested Hakeem Abdul Salam Khan. Investigation in the case is underway,” said Keertarpur station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar.

The police said Salam put a Facebook post written in Hindi on Thursday that went viral.

In the post, he said that of the 36 Muslim MLAs of the Samajwadi Party no one reacted over the Gyanvapi mosque controversy. “This is because slaves have no right to raise objection,” he added.

AIMIM’s state president Showkat Ali said that Abdul Salam’s post was for the Samajwadi party leaders and they got a case lodged against him since they got upset with it. “The post is not objectionable,” he claimed.