Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

UP: After monsoon delay, excess rain, strong winds hit crops

The Lucknow centre of the Indian Meteorological Department said the recent monsoon in the state was referred to as “vigorous”, heavy rain and thunderstorm is likely to continue in western and eastern UP for the next two days.

A flooded street in Varanasi on Thursday. Anand Singh

Having grappled with a delay in monsoon, farmers in Uttar Pradesh are a worried lot these days as heavy rainfall and strong winds have adversely affected the standing kharif crops across the state.

It will also have a bearing on the sowing of rabi crops in the state, experts said.

Moreover, the plans of the farmers who had opted for oilseed crops in anticipation of low rainfall this time due to delay in monsoon have proved counterproductive.

Sitaram Mishra, head of the meteorological department at the Acharya Narendra Dev Agricultural University, Ayodhya, said, “The rainfall in October so far has been 210-250 mm against an average of nearly 50mm in the past three decades, which is 500% more than the normal. The excess rainfall has damaged the crops. The paddy crop, which was sown early was flattened due to heavy winds and rain.”

Also, an excess rain has spoiled the oilseed crops that require less or no irrigation, he added.

Similar is the case with the sugarcane crop as uprooting of plants due to strong winds would hit the yield significantly.

“Though a study is yet to be conducted on this, we think the late and excess rain will have a great impact on the sowing of rabi crops which is usually done by October 20. The nurseries of crops like potato and other vegetables were spoiled. The fields filled with water would not dry soon, especially if the rainfall continues as predicted over the coming week,” Mishra said.

The department has predicted that heavy rain and thunderstorm will continue in eastern parts of the state this week.

The districts that witnessed more than 5cm rainfall are Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Hathras, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Jalaun and Chitrakoot, an official said.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:56:15 am
