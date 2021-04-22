UP: After hospital mix-up, body exhumed and returned to family

Chaos prevailed at a hospital in Moradabad on Tuesday after the authorities found out that the bodies of two Covid patients had got exchanged, officials said Wednesday.

The family members of 61-year-old Ram Pratap, a resident of Bareilly, were shocked when they uncovered his face before cremation and found they had been given the body of a stranger. The family took the body to the hospital and created a ruckus. During a preliminary inquiry, the hospital discovered that Ram Pratap’s body had been given to the family of 45-year-old Naseer Ahmed, a resident of Rampur.

Ram Pratap had been admitted to the hospital on April 16 and found to be Covid-positive. The following day, Naseer was admitted to the facility and was found to have contracted the disease. The two died on Monday.

Moradabad Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) SV Singh said two of Naseer’s family members arrived at the hospital on Tuesday after being informed about his death. They took the body, which was sealed in a cover as per Covid protocols. They buried the body in a local graveyard without seeing the face.

Later in the day, a member of Ram Pratap’s family reached the hospital and took custody of Naseer’s body unwittingly. The body was taken to a local crematorium, where the deceased’s other relatives uncovered the face on the funeral pyre and saw it was not Ram Pratap.

Furious about the mix-up, Ram Pratap’s family took the body to the hospital and protested. The police arrived at the spot soon after to keep the situation under control. The hospital then contacted Naseer’s family members who said they had already buried the body. After obtaining permission from the district administration, Ram Pratap’s body was exhumed and handed over to his family. Meanwhile, Naseer’s body was given to his family on Wednesday.

Moradabad Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shalabh Mathur said the hospital administration had apologised for the mistake. “The two families did not file any complaint,” he added.