UP: After dispute with wife, man ‘kills 2 daughters’

August 15, 2021 6:38:58 am
Angered over his strained relationship with his wife, a 34-year-old man allegedly strangled his two daughters, aged six and four, to death at his Meerut house on Friday evening. Accused Arun Kumar from Anoopnagar Fazalpur area is absconding.
After being informed by Kumar’s neighbours, his estranged wife, Nishu (28), got an FIR registered with Kankarkheda police station. She has living with her parents and two daughters Shrishti(6) and Naina(4) at Loni in Ghaziabad.
On Friday morning, Kumar had gone to her in-laws’ house and returned with the children, said police. In the evening, Kumar reportedly got drunk at his residence and killed the girls, police said.
