UP: Affordable PPEs designed by Lakhimpur Kheri SHGs await nod

The magistrate said work on the PPEs was started 10-12 days ago. “While people have been selling the kits at higher prices, ours will cost around Rs 600-700 each,” Singh added. (Representational Image) The magistrate said work on the PPEs was started 10-12 days ago. “While people have been selling the kits at higher prices, ours will cost around Rs 600-700 each,” Singh added. (Representational Image)

A few self-help groups in Lakhimpur Kheri district have created a prototype of inexpensive Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to address the shortage of protective gear in the market, and aid frontline workers’ efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

After the state health directorate suggested some modifications to the first prototype that was submitted, the changes were incorporated. Now, the final approval is awaited.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the plan was to manufacture around 100 kits a day. Raw materials had been already purchased, he added.

“There is a massive need of PPE kits in the whole world, so we contacted a few self-help groups of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and prepared a prototype,” said Singh. “We sent it to the state authorities for approval and the prototype was approved by a committee, along with a few amendments. We have made those amendments and have sent the revised prototype on Thursday. It will most probably be approved in one or two days.”

The magistrate said work on the PPEs was started 10-12 days ago. “While people have been selling the kits at higher prices, ours will cost around Rs 600-700 each,” Singh added.

The bureaucrat said high-quality laminated poly poplin fabric was being used to make the gear to ensure the safety of health workers. The kit includes a shoe cover, a body cover, headgear, and goggles. ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.