UP advisory board confirms NSA charge against Kafeel Khan

On February 10, Kafeel was granted bail in the case and before he could move out of the jail, the Aligarh district administration invoked the NSA against him three days later. On February 10, Kafeel was granted bail in the case and before he could move out of the jail, the Aligarh district administration invoked the NSA against him three days later.

The Uttar Pradesh Advisory Board has confirmed the National Security Act (NSA) invoked by Aligarh police and administration on Dr Kafeel Khan, suspended paediatrician at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital, who was arrested for allegedly making a “provocative speech” to students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in December last year. Kafeel Khan has been lodged at Mathura district jail since January this year.

Dr Kafeel’s younger brother Adeel Khan said they would move the Allahabad High Court against the advisory board’s decision.

In January, the UP Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Kafeel from Mumbai airport soon after he landed there, in connection with a case lodged against him at Civil Lines police station in Aligarh. He was booked for allegedly attempting to instigate riot through his “hate speeches” while addressing Aligarh Muslim University students against the NRC and CAA on December 12 last year. Kafeel was booked under several sections of IPC, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

On February 10, Kafeel was granted bail in the case and before he could move out of the jail, the Aligarh district administration invoked the NSA against him three days later.

“We have received the advisory board order confirming NSA on Dr Kafeel,” said Mathura district jail Superintendent Shailendra Maitreya.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.