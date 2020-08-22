UP: Active Covid numbers drop further

Once again Capital Lucknow reported highest new cases and deaths — 620 and 15, respectively. (Representational)

Continuing with the trend of the past few days, the number of active coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh on Friday dropped further to 47,785 with the number of people recovering in the past 24 hours exceeding the number of new infections in the state.

In the past 24 hours, 4,991 new cases of Covid-19 were reported from across the state, according to the state health department bulletin. In the same period, 5,567 more people recovered. The total number of Covid cases in the state now stands at 1,77,239, while the recoveries at 1,26,657. At least 2,797 people have died of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. On Friday, the state reported 66 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Once again Capital Lucknow reported highest new cases and deaths — 620 and 15, respectively. Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Kanpur Nagar reported 266, 260 and 236 new cases, respectively. Kanpur Nagar reported nine more deaths, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur five each, while Bareilly four.

