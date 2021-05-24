UP: Active Covid cases drop below 85K; 1 more dies of black fungus

The state health officials said that out of the total 84,880 active cases, 54,646 were in home isolation.

The decline in daily Covid positive cases and consequently in the number of active cases continued on Sunday with 4,844 people testing positive in the last 24 hour against 14,086 people declared recovered. The state now has 84,880 active cases.

At least 234 deaths, including 21 in Jhansi, 18 in Lucknow, 15 in Varanasi, 14 in Ayodhya, 11 in Agra and 10 each in Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Basti were reported since Saturday.

The cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) are also rising in the state with 11 new patients being admitted to Lucknow’s KGMU alone in the last 24 hours.

As of now the university, which is reportedly the biggest treatment facility for the infection, has admitted at least 135 patients of black fungus. Surgery of at least 19 patients was conducted with one more death linked to the fungal infection in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Lucknow district administration registered an FIR registered against the director and manager of Mayo Medical Centre for allegedly overcharging patients. The hospital authorities have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) along with the sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act. The administration had formed a four-member committee to look into a complaint by an attendant of a patient.