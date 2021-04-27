Active cases Top 3 Lakh in UP, Govt says dip in new Covid cases, active cases drop in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday claimed that new cases of Covid-19 have declined in the state with 33,574 fresh cases being recorded in the last 14 hours even as the number of active cases in the state breached 3 lakh.

“In the last three days, fresh Covid-19 positive cases have gone down in the state. There is no shortage of beds, oxygen and life-saving drugs in the state,” ANI quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.

“In the last four years, we established 32 oxygen plants in the state. At present, we have 72 oxygen tankers transporting oxygen to hospitals across all districts in the state,” he added.

As per the state Health Department’s bulletin, the number of active cases has also started to decline in some of the worst-hit districts like Lucknow and Varanasi.

Active cases in Lucknow, which stood at 52,068 on Sunday, dropped to 50,627 on Monday with the recovery of 6,035 cases as against 4,566 new cases in the last 24 hours. In Varanasi too, the number of active cases dropped from 17,321 on Sunday to 16,083 on Monday, according to the government bulletin data.

There has been a slight decrease in the number of active cases in Prayagraj also, but in Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, the has been a rise in active cases, officials said.

In the past 24 hours, while 26,730 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases reached 3,04,199, out of which about 2.50 lakh people are in home isolation.

“A slight decline is coming in the infection rate, which is a good indication. The Chief Minister has ordered during the review meeting to be in touch with people in home isolation and provide the required medicines. While efforts are being made to improve the oxygen supply, action is being taken against hospitals, which are spreading false rumours of shortage,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal.

While liquid oxygen supply is being made available from different sources, the state government has decided to revive Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd, a closed factory in Kanpur, to manufacture oxygen cylinders.

Sources said that the factory, which was liquidated by the Centre, has been told to manufacture 3,000 oxygen cylinders. Officials said that both Reliance, as well as Tata groups, have offered to supply liquid oxygen for use in the hospitals in the state.

Sehgal said that while beds are being increased, especially in big cities like Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, people should stay away from rumours. “One should not believe rumours as not all Covid patients need oxygen. Those, who genuinely need oxygen, including hospitals, can contact the local district CMO,” he added.

Ghaziabad CMO, SP among 50 officials to test positive

Around 50 Ghaziabad administration officials including the chief medical officer and the police head tested positive for Covid-19 Monday, a day after District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey was found infected, officials said. District Malaria Officer Gyanendra Mishra tsaid that among the officials who tested positive on Monday include doctors and medical staff too. The infected officers have isolated themselves at their homes, Mishra said.

With PTI inputs