UP: Active cases drop below 10,000 as aggressive jab strategy continues to slow Covid spread

Police crack down on a biker flouting the weekend curfew norms, in Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The state’s Covid graph continued its declining trend as the total active cases dropped below 10,000 in the last 24 hours, marking a net decrease of 1,321 cases.

A steady uptick in daily recoveries has ensured a total net reduction in active caseload. While the state recorded 524 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries surged to 1,757 during the same span. The total recoveries in the state now stand at 16,70,000.

“The number of active Covid-19 patients has come down to 9,806, which is similar to the situation before March end. An average of more than 2.5 to 3 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory. UP’s daily test positivity rate was 0.19 per cent which is one of the lowest figures in the country. The recovery rate has climbed up to 98.1 per cent,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a Covid review meeting on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the state government, as part of its ‘trace-test-treat’ strategy of controlling the spread of the virus, it conducted as many as 2,76,719 tests on Friday. The number of patients in home isolation has also gone down. A mere 5,839 patients are in home isolation in the state, the statement said.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in Uttar Pradesh has reached to 2.25 crore in line with the CM’s aggressive inoculation strategy. In the last 24 hours, around 4,61,412 people received the jab. The state government has set a target of vaccinating 10 lakh people a day. As part of the preparation to reach the target, the CM has asked officials to train around one lakh vaccinators for the same.

The CM has issued orders to set up special booths for street vendors and drivers from Monday, which is likely to increase the pace of vaccination. Preparations are also on a war-footing to inoculate vulnerable sections of the society in each district, thereby taking away vaccine hesitancy among them and their families.