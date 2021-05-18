UP: Active Covid cases down 52% in a fortnight, but fatalities remain high

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that the intensity of the Covid-19 second wave was dropping in Uttar Pradesh. However, despite daily cases declining in the past few weeks — it has been 23 days since a record infection count was registered — the toll continues to hover around 300 deaths a day.

In the health bulletin on Monday, the state reported 9,391 new cases and 285 deaths in 24 hours, down from 223 fatalities and record 38,055 infections registered on April 24. On May 7, the state reported 28,076 new cases and the highest single-day toll of 372 deaths. Since last Monday (May 10), UP has officially registered 1,04,223 cases and 2,075 deaths. In the one week period before that, there were 1,82,354 cases and 2,295 deaths while between April 26 and May 3, 2,22,237 infections and 2,033 deaths were reported.

With the toll not declining along with the infection count, the weekly case fatality rate (CFR) has not shifted much. The weekly CFR — calculated by comparing the number of deaths in a week with the cases detected in the week that ended 14 days earlier — on Monday was 0.93 per cent, almost similar to 0.95 per cent the week before.

The state health authorities on Monday claimed that the policy of test, trace and treat, along with the partial lockdown and its implementation, was showing the desired results.

In his address to Team-9, which has been constituted to manage the pandemic response, Adityanath claimed that the intensity of the second wave had reduced, pointing to the decline in new cases and the rise in the number of recoveries. In the past fortnight, active cases have declined 52 per cent to 1.49 lakh.

Adityanath said more than one lakh people were in home isolation and the system of medical counselling should be improved through teleconsultation to aid their recovery. “There is a need to increase the number of doctors, the number of phone lines. Medical kits should be made available to patients in home isolation and their families as per the protocol through monitoring committees,” he added.

Adityanath claimed that an oxygen audit being conducted to balance the demand, supply, and use of medical oxygen had yielded good results. Most re-fillers and medical colleges now have up to 48-72 hours of oxygen backup, he said, directing officials to take all necessary steps to improve the oxygen supply.