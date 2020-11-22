UP: Accountant shot at birthday party in MLC’s flat, four held

Hazratganj Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said the FIR was filed following a complaint by Rakesh’s father, Maniram. (Representational)

A 35-year-old Barabanki resident was shot under mysterious circumstances during a birthday party at Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav’s official residence under the Hazratganj police station limits in Lucknow on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Flat caretaker Pankaj Singh from Shahjahanpur, Vinay Yadav from Ghazipur, and Lucknow residents Gyanendra Kumar and Aftab Alam have been arrested under the murder charge and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The men, in their early 30s, were celebrating Vinay’s birthday. According to police, MLC Amit Yadav was not part of the party.

Police said they are investigating how victim Rakesh Rawat, an accountant, was shot with an unlicensed .32 bore pistol allegedly belonging to the caretaker. However, a preliminary interrogation revealed that a bullet hit Rakesh while the pistol was being handed over by him to Vinay.

Lucknow DCP (Central) Somen Barma said, “The accused said the pistol went off when Vinay was seeing it. On further interrogation, they said that the pistol and two magazines belonged to caretaker Pankaj Singh and were in the house before the party started. When they were drunk, Pankaj brought the pistol from another room. When Rakesh was seeing it, Vinay asked for it. That’s when it went off and a bullet hit Rakesh. He was taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Aftab’s car. He died on the way.” Pankaj has been living in the flat at La Place apartment as a caretaker for the past five years.

Hazratganj Station House Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said the FIR was filed following a complaint by Rakesh’s father, Maniram. He said that Rakesh was shot in the face around 11 pm on Friday.

A statement issued by Lucknow police said they received a call at 1.51 am that Rakesh was injured while he was showing a pistol to someone. In another call at 1.56 am, the caller said that “Vinay accidentally shot at Rakesh while showing the rifle to someone and that it happened during a party when everyone was joking…”

Constable, kin killed over trash dumping row; 4 relatives held

Lucknow: A police constable, his sister and mother were killed allegedly by their relatives using blunt and sharp-edged weapons following an argument over garbage disposal in Banda district on Friday night. Three brothers and their sister have been arrested.

The incident is of Chamraudi area and the deceased have been identified as Abhijeet Verma (25), his mother Rameshwari and younger sister Nisha Verma. Abhijeet was posted as a police constable in Prayagraj.

Police said the argument started between the two families after the accused’s side dumped leftovers in front of victim’s residence. It soon turned violent and the accused attacked the victims with sticks and blunt objects. The injured were sent to a nearby government hospital where they were declared dead.

“Both sides are related to each other and have houses nearby. They had some enmity, and around 11.30 pm on Friday, Devraj threw dinner leftovers in front of Abhijeet’s house. They objected to it, but the accused did not stop. This led to an argument,” said district SP Siddharth Shankar Meena.

The SP added that a friend of Abhijeet, identified as Dileep, was also beaten up when he tried to intervene. While the accused left the injured, they were rushed to hospital by residents. The three were, however, declared brought dead. SP Meena added that later in the day around 2 am they sent teams which arrested four of the accused. ENS

Dentist stabbed to death in Agra home, man held after encounter

Noida: A 38-year-old dentist in Agra died on Friday after being stabbed in her home by the owner of an electronics shop in her neighbourhood, police said. Two children of victim Dr Nisha Singhal were also injured in the attack.

“We received information that a man had murdered a doctor inside her house, located in Kaveri Kunj in Kamla Nagar. We immediately formed teams and surveillance was carried out. We received information regarding his whereabouts and traced his bike in the Agra region itself. Late Friday night, he was arrested after a brief encounter in which he received an injury. The accused had planned to rob the house and it appears that resistance to the robbery led to the crime,” Agra City SP Botre Rohan Pramod said on Saturday.

The police said Shubham Pathak, the 26-year-old accused from Sitanagar in Agra, knew the dentist and her husband Dr Ajay Singhal for the past one-and-a-half years. He used to recharge their TV set-top boxes, Netflix account and other entertainment services, and used to visit their home.

Around 3.30 pm on Friday, Pathak came to the house to repair the set-top box as instructed by Dr Ajay Singhal. The police said the victim did not suspect anything. Her children, aged four and eight years, were in another room.

“During the investigation, we found that Shubham had taken some loan recently and was finding it difficult to pay it back. Since he knew the family, it appears that he planned to rob the house. The accused does not have a prior criminal history,” said Pramod.

Pathak allegedly argued with Dr Nisha Singhal after she refused to give him money. He then stabbed her throat with a knife that he found in the house. The children witnessed the stabbing and were attacked by Pathak, who banged their heads against a wall, said the police.

“The children showed an amazing presence of mind at the crime scene. When the accused tried to hurt them, they lay on the ground pretending to be injured or dead. The accused spared them thinking they had been incapacitated,” said the SP.

The accused spent almost an hour after the attack emptying cupboards for cash and other valuables, said the police. After he left, a call was made from the victim’s phone to her husband around 4.30 pm. The police were then alerted.

Dr Singhal was taken to the nearest hospital, but she died during treatment because of excessive bleeding.

The police identified the accused using footage from a CCTV camera on the staircase of the house, and one located opposite the Singhal residence. ENS

