UP: Aarogya app alerts help screen 2,000 people, 9 of them test +ve

Based on alerts generated by the Centre’s mobile application, Aarogya Setu, a dedicated control room in Uttar Pradesh has so far contacted at least 2,058 persons since it started and at least nine of them have tested positive till Monday.

This comes at a time when the number of positive cases in the state has reached 3,520, and as per state data, more than 2.99 lakh persons have been put under surveillance since the outbreak began.

The mobile application, designed to trace all the people a positive case would have come in contact with 14 days before case detection, has a contact tracing mechanism mostly reliant on positive cases having downloaded the application before they tested positive.

A component of the application’s effectiveness is its widespread usage – hotspot predictions and contact tracing require a critical mass of the population to be on the app.

Till date, the app, which is available on Apple Store and Google Play, has been downloaded 1.60 times in UP alone.

“We are continuously using the Arogya Setu app and alerts generated by it are being sent to the respective districts. A parallel system has also been developed under which our dedicated control room is making phone calls to those who have been alerted by the app after coming in contact with a positive case. So far we have contacted 2,058 persons, of whom nine later turned out to be positive and are under treatment at our isolation wards. We are alerting those with co-morbidity and are asking them to be aware and cautious,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

The state government had recently made a few changes in the procedure followed after receiving an alert at the app database, and instead of the information transferred to the respective district, the state control room started taking cognizance at its own level, too. The control room is now calling people and asking about their well-being, and in case of symptom recommending them to get tested.

6.31 lakh N-95 masks ordered

The government has ordered over 6.31 lakh N-95/FFP2/FFP3/FFP4 masks so far, out of which more than 4.65 lakh has already been received and distributed. Around 1.31 lakh masks is available in Lucknow and 34,059 units are yet to come. Similarly, an order of 6.76 lakh PPE kits have already been placed, out of which almost 2 lakh have been distributed.

