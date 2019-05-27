UP: 85-year-old killed as cellphone explodes

AN 85-YEAR-OLD man was killed after his cellphone exploded while he was asleep at his residence in Rajpur village, Sonbhadra district, in the early hours of Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Ramjatan Patel.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Salmantaj Jaffertaj Patil said, “The phone exploded after it was apparently overcharged. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint and we will investigate how the explosion occurred. It appears to be a case of accidental death.”

Inspector, Shahganj police station, Bhuvaneshwar Patel, said around 3 am Sunday, the family members heard an explosion, rushed to the room where the man was sleeping and found him injured. “He died while being taken to a hospital in Varanasi. He had been charging the phone, an old handset with a keypad, and fell asleep with the phone kept on his chest,” said the inspector.