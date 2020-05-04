UP: 8 cops suspended for ‘letting off’ cow slaughter accused

On Saturday, the Ayodhya police registered an FIR against four named and two unidentified persons, who are purportedly seen in the video, on charges under Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at the Kumarganj police station. (Representational) On Saturday, the Ayodhya police registered an FIR against four named and two unidentified persons, who are purportedly seen in the video, on charges under Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at the Kumarganj police station. (Representational)

Eight policemen, including an in-charge of a police outpost, were on Sunday suspended for allegedly letting off persons accused of cow slaughter. The action was taken by the Senior Superintendent of police (SSP), Ayodhya, on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted into a video clip doing the round on social media in which policemen and accused are purportedly seen.

Among those suspended are Debgaon police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Mithlesh Chauhan. The seven others are constables, who were deployed at the same outpost.

Inspector General, Ayodhya Range, Dr Sanjeev Gupta said, “A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the matter. The authenticity of the video will also be investigated,” said Gupta. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against suspended policemen.

On Saturday, the Ayodhya police registered an FIR against four named and two unidentified persons, who are purportedly seen in the video, on charges under Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act at the Kumarganj police station.

Etawah: Constable suspended for assaulting villager

A police constable in Etawah district was suspended on Sunday by Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar for assaulting a man in Viba Mau village the day before, said officials.

The action against Subhash Kumar of Balrai police station was taken on the basis of a video of the incident that has been shared widely on social media, said Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Ram Yash Singh.

According to officials, a police team had gone to Viba Mau village after a resident was accused of deliberately violating lockdown norms. He was identified as Sunil Yadav.

“When the police team tried to catch Sunil Yadav, he allegedly attacked a police constable with an axe, following which he suffered an injury in his hand. The police overpowered and caught him,” said an official.

On Sunday, the video of the incident went viral. Kumar was seen mercilessly thrashing Yadav with a stick, and placing his foot on the villager’s chest, while Yadav begged for mercy. The clip was filmed from a terrace in the neighbourhood.

The Samajwadi Party also shared the video on its Twitter handle, and demanded the suspension of the Balrai station SHO.

As the video gained traction online, Tomar directed Jaswant Nagar Circle Officer Uttam Singh to conduct an inquiry. The constable was suspended on the basis of the investigation. ens

