Saturday, August 07, 2021
UP: 7 years after court order, sexual assault FIR registered

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 8, 2021 2:36:19 am
Seven years after a local court ordered registration of an FIR on sexual assault and other charges, the Gonda police finally complied with the directive. The case was registered only after the court issued a fresh directive to file the FIR.

“I wasn’t aware of the court directive issued seven years ago. I came to know of the matter only after the local court again directed filing of the FIR on August 4,” the officer-in-charge of the police station where the FIR was filed said.

He added that the case has been registered against the husband and brother-in-law of the woman, who moved court against them in August 2014. She accused her husband of harassment and brother-in-law of attempted rape. She moved court after the local police did not file an FIR on her complaint. Her husband is a daily wager in Gujarat.

The case has been filed under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and others.

