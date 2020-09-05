UP: 6,193 fresh coronavirus cases, 72 deaths in 24 hrs

The highest number of deaths were recorded in Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar with 10 people each succumbing in the districts. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported a total of 6,193 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 72 deaths. The highest single-day jump in the state in fresh cases till date was reported on Sunday at 6,233. State capital Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state with 924 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 382 cases, Gorakhpur with 346 cases, and Prayagraj with 320.

The highest number of deaths were recorded in Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar with 10 people each succumbing in the districts. The highest number of active cases were reported from Lucknow with 7,972 cases, followed by Kanpur with 3,680.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told mediapersons that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure that special efforts are made to control the spread of the virus in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur.

